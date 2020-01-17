Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene McKEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Pearl (nee Allen) (Renie) McKEAN

Notice Condolences

Irene Pearl (nee Allen) (Renie) McKEAN Notice
McKEAN
Irene Pearl (Renie) (nee Allen) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren in Bonnyrigg, on January 3, 2020, Irene (Renie), beloved wife of the late George, dear mother of Alana, Jan and the late Larraine, cherished granny and great-granny, treasured sister and auntie and friend to all who knew her. Service at St Leonards Church , on Friday, January 24, at 11 am, interment thereafter to Lasswade Cemetery, all most welcome. Family flowers only, if desired donations to Alzheimer's Scotland would be appreciated
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -