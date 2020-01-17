|
McKEAN
Irene Pearl (Renie) (nee Allen) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren in Bonnyrigg, on January 3, 2020, Irene (Renie), beloved wife of the late George, dear mother of Alana, Jan and the late Larraine, cherished granny and great-granny, treasured sister and auntie and friend to all who knew her. Service at St Leonards Church , on Friday, January 24, at 11 am, interment thereafter to Lasswade Cemetery, all most welcome. Family flowers only, if desired donations to Alzheimer's Scotland would be appreciated
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020