Iris McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN
Iris (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, at the Western General Edinburgh, on February 26, 2020. Iris Christine Mary McMillan, aged 66, beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Jean Ritchie (Thorburn) McMillan and sister of Shona. Former solicitor City of Edinburgh Council and presenter of her Fisherrow and fishing heritage talk Crans, Creels and Tunes. Funeral service on Friday, March 13, at 4 pm, at Seafield Crematorium, Edinburgh, to which all are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020
