|
|
|
CRANSTON Isabel (Corstorphine)
Colin and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and all who attended Isabel's funeral service. Thanks to funeral celebrant Lissette Williams, for the uplifting way she conducted the service and to Fiona Wandless and staff at funeral directors WT Dunbar, for the respectful and caring manner in which they made the necessary arrangements. Thanks also to Doctor Eric Mair and his colleagues at Ladywell Medical Centre East and to all staff at the Liver Transplant and Renal Units at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Dialysis Unit at the Western General Hospital. Special thanks go to the anonymous liver donor and their family from Northern Ireland whose generosity of spirit gave Isabel an additional twenty three years of life. The retiral collection raised £420 for the Dialysis Unit at the Western General.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 7, 2020