EVANS Isabella (nee Mason) (Niddrie / Craigmillar)
Peacefully, at The Royal Victoria Hospital, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Isabella, beloved wife of the late David Lewis Evans, loving mum of David, Anne, Julia, Brian and Donna, nana to the grandchildren, mother-in-law, sister and auntie to the family.
A memorial service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 9, at 12 noon, thereafter to Saughton Cemetery, arriving at approximately 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations, if so desired, may be given after the service in aid of Royston Care Home Entertainment Fund.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020