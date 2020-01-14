|
IRVING Isabella Fraser Muirhead Winchcoll (Winchburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, following a short illness and surrounded by her family, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Isa, much loved wife of the late Jackie, dearly loved mother of Elizabeth, Jacqueline, Robert and Lesley and a much loved mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. Funeral service will be held at Kingscavil Church, on Friday, January 17, at 2.30 pm, followed by cremation at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, at 4 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made by way of retiral collection to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 14, 2020