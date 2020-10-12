|
KAY Isabella (Isabel) Smith (Leith, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice on October 3, 2020, aged 88 years. Loving sister to the late Tom, Etta and Joan. Beloved aunt to Tom, Isabel, Linda, Christine, Anne, Rob, David and the late Mike. Dearly loved great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Much loved and will be dearly missed. Family service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Friday, October 16, at 10 am. Due to current guidance attendance will be limited to family. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 12, 2020