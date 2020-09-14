Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella LAIDLAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella LAIDLAW

Notice Condolences

Isabella LAIDLAW Notice
LAIDLAW Isabella (Bella) (nee Sutherland) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, passed away, on September 9, 2020, at Western General Hospital, Bella, beloved wife of the late Wullie, much loved mum to Senga, loved granny to Denise and Duane, great-granny and sister to the family and a dear friend to many. Due to the current restrictions funeral private however if you want to pay your respects the cortege will leave Burghlee Crescent, at 1.35 pm, on Wednesday, September 16.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -