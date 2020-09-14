|
LAIDLAW Isabella (Bella) (nee Sutherland) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, passed away, on September 9, 2020, at Western General Hospital, Bella, beloved wife of the late Wullie, much loved mum to Senga, loved granny to Denise and Duane, great-granny and sister to the family and a dear friend to many. Due to the current restrictions funeral private however if you want to pay your respects the cortege will leave Burghlee Crescent, at 1.35 pm, on Wednesday, September 16.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 14, 2020