MACKENZIE Isabella (Isa) (nee Niven) (Hawkhill / Academy Park)
Peacefully, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St Margaret's Care Home, Edinburgh, Isa, aged 91, beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum of Joanne and George, loving grandma to Scott and Ross, great-granny to Steven, mother-in-law to the late Eddie and dear sister of the late Mary, Ann and Joan. Isa will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to current restrictions, funeral private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 7, 2020
