CRANSTON Isabella (Isabel)
(nee Murphy) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at home, on December 24, 2019, in the arms of her family, after suffering serious illness for many years, including a liver transplant in 1996, all of which she bore with fortitude and determination. Isabel, aged 80, loving and supportive wife to Colin, a much loved and respected mother to Audrey, Alan and Pauline and an adored nana to her five grandchildren. Funeral service to be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020