SIMPSON Isabella (Ella) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on December 21, 2019, aged 84 years. Ella, beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum and granny to all her family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 3, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019