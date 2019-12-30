Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella (Ella) SIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Isabella (Ella) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Isabella (Ella) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on December 21, 2019, aged 84 years. Ella, beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum and granny to all her family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 3, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -