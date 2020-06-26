|
ANDERSON Isobel (Isabel) Mary (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, aged 97, much loved aunt to Alison, loved aunt-in-law to Domenic, loved great-aunt to Benjamin and much loved aunt to Diane and Fiona. Isobel attended Darroch School and then during the war worked in the petrol coupon office and as a nurse. After the war she worked for the Post Office in Russell Road where she retired from but she continued to attend the Post Office Club. Isobel loved to travel particularly to Switzerland, where she made lifelong friends. Once Isobel retired she continued with her love of ballroom dancing, took up bowling and over the years was active at St Ann's Community Centre and volunteered at the Lothian Cat Rescue charity shop on Easter Road. In the last few years she loved going to Prestonfield Neighbourhood Club. Isobel was very family focused, was always there for her family and will be greatly missed. Cremation private due to the current restrictions, however web link available for those who wish to join online.
