|
|
|
MARTIN Jackie (John) (Southside)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, Jackie, much loved dad of Jacqueline, Christine and Ian, loving father-in-law to Tam, Billy and Rita, proud and loved grandad to Angela and Paul and their partners Allan and Nicola and doting great-grandad to Calum and Logan. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, March 17, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020