Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Cathedral
York Place
WALLER (Polcino) Jacqueline William (Duddingston / Leith / Haddington)
Suddenly, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Jackie, loving mother of Amanda and Cosimo, cherished grandmother to Nicolas and Cosimo Jnr, much loved by all her family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Cathedral, York Place, on Monday, December 30, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations are welcome on retiral in aid of Cancer Research UK. Jackie will be received in to church on Sunday, 29 at
7 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019
