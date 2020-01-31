|
BISSET James (Jim) (Gorebridge / Dalkeith)
Very peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on January 27, 2020, aged 82 years. Jim, beloved husband of Mary, adored brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to all his family. A cherished friend to many. Funeral service, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 5 , at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken, on behalf of Ward 205, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020