|
|
|
CAIRNS James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on December 9, 2019, aged 88, husband of the late Margaret and oldest brother to the late Alex. He is survived by Roy, his wife Ann, four nieces, one nephew and an extended family. Jimmy was an avid painter and enjoyed fishing, gardening and voluntary first aid duties. An informal gathering will take place at The Crown Plaza Hotel, Royal Terrace, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 12-1 pm. All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019