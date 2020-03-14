|
CAMERON James (Muirhouse / Saughton)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on March 10, 2020, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, James (Jimmy) Cameron, aged 60. Beloved son of Mary and the late Peter, devoted husband to Maureen, grumpy but loving dad (Faither) and grandad to all the kids. One of a kind brother and uncle to his extended family.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10.30 am, at Lytham Park Crematorium, St Anne's. All welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, donations to Brian House Hospice, Blackpool.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 14, 2020