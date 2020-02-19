|
CANNON James (Linlithgow)
Passed away suddenly, on Monday, February 3, 2020, aged 53 years. Beloved son of Agnes, father of Lewis, brother of Eileen and Doris and uncle of Samantha and Natalie. Funeral service will take place at Linlithgow Rose Club, on Monday, February 24, at 10 am, followed by interment at Linlithgow Cemetery at 10.45 am. Family and friends are welcome to come back to Linlithgow Rose Club for the funeral tea. Flowers are welcome, please send them to Robert Bennie & Sons, 18 Preston Road, Linlithgow, EH49 6HE.
He will be sadly missed and always in our hearts
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2020