COCKBURN James (Jim) Arthur (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on May 10, 2020. Jim, much loved husband of Ann, father to Debbie, brother to Michael and Paul, brother-in-law to Lilian, uncle to Niall, Craig and Douglas and good friend to Iain. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will take place on Monday, May 25, at Warriston Crematorium, with a celebration of his life later when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Marie Curie at www.mariecurie.org.uk.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 18, 2020
