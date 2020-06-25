|
|
|
DOIG James Yeaman (Shandon, Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home, on June 18, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Barbara Doig. Cherished by his late twin, Wilson (Canada), his late brother Andrew and their wives Ellen and Anne. Much loved uncle of Jenny, Andrew, Brigitte, Stephen, Peter, James, Janet and David. Shanti's treasured great-uncle. James will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. Private funeral service, due to the current situation.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2020