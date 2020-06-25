Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James DOIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DOIG

Notice Condolences

James DOIG Notice
DOIG James Yeaman (Shandon, Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home, on June 18, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Barbara Doig. Cherished by his late twin, Wilson (Canada), his late brother Andrew and their wives Ellen and Anne. Much loved uncle of Jenny, Andrew, Brigitte, Stephen, Peter, James, Janet and David. Shanti's treasured great-uncle. James will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. Private funeral service, due to the current situation.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -