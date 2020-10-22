Home

DUNLOP James Sym (Musselburgh)
On Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a short illness, Jimmy, devoted husband of the late Betty Rathband, loving and much loved dad to Kathryn, Barbara and Elizabeth, adored grandpa and great-grandpa. Private family funeral on Wednesday, October 28. The cortege will leave Mansfield Court, at 12.10 pm, proceeding to Musselburgh Golf Club and passing through the car park at approximately 12.25 pm. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by many.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 22, 2020
