Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) FERGUSON

Notice Condolences

James (Jim) FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON James (Jim) (Canongate / Dewartown)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, "Jimmy the baker" of Ferguson's Home Bakery, beloved husband of Sheena and much loved dad of Karen, Craig, Lianne and Lynn, loving father-in-law of Billy and Debbie, adoring grandad of Lauren, Daniel, Brogan, Courtney, Bryce, Corey, Kjeld and Makenzie and
loving great-grandad of Avaia, Angelo and Louis. A celebration of Jim's wonderful life will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, January 28, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -