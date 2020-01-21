|
|
|
FERGUSON James (Jim) (Canongate / Dewartown)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, "Jimmy the baker" of Ferguson's Home Bakery, beloved husband of Sheena and much loved dad of Karen, Craig, Lianne and Lynn, loving father-in-law of Billy and Debbie, adoring grandad of Lauren, Daniel, Brogan, Courtney, Bryce, Corey, Kjeld and Makenzie and
loving great-grandad of Avaia, Angelo and Louis. A celebration of Jim's wonderful life will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, January 28, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 21, 2020