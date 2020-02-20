Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James FURNESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jimmy) FURNESS

Notice Condolences

James (Jimmy) FURNESS Notice
FURNESS James (Jimmy) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on February 15, 2020, Jimmy (ex postman, Bonnyrigg, ex pigeon man), dearly beloved husband of the late Jean
(nee Watson), much loved dad of Jim, dear father-in-law of Lucille and a much loved papa, great-grandad and brother of all the family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, February 26, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -