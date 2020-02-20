|
|
|
FURNESS James (Jimmy) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on February 15, 2020, Jimmy (ex postman, Bonnyrigg, ex pigeon man), dearly beloved husband of the late Jean
(nee Watson), much loved dad of Jim, dear father-in-law of Lucille and a much loved papa, great-grandad and brother of all the family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, February 26, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020