GILROY James (Jimmy) (Niddrie Marischal)
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jimmy, on March 26, 2020, Jimmy, beloved dad to Derek, Isabel, Bobby, Jacqueline, James and Steven, and grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. For people who would like to attended the celebration of Jimmy's life there will be a memorial service confimred at a later date. Thank you to my close family for their support through this difficult time For those wishing to log on to a link www.obitus.com username, mortonhall9365, password 915407.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 9, 2020