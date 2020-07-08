|
|
|
Gray James Hendry (Jim) (Currie)
Peacefully passed away, at Marie Curie Hospice, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, aged 78. Beloved husband to Hazel, much loved dad to Nicola and Pauline and their partners Tom and Colin. Uncle to Lorna, Carol, Katriona and Kyle and great-uncle to Isla, Mairi, Katie, Cameron, Eilidh, Ruben, Hannah and Luka. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions the funeral service is private. No flowers please, but any donation to Marie Curie (via their website) would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2020