Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James GRAY

Notice Condolences

James GRAY Notice
Gray James Hendry (Jim) (Currie)
Peacefully passed away, at Marie Curie Hospice, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, aged 78. Beloved husband to Hazel, much loved dad to Nicola and Pauline and their partners Tom and Colin. Uncle to Lorna, Carol, Katriona and Kyle and great-uncle to Isla, Mairi, Katie, Cameron, Eilidh, Ruben, Hannah and Luka. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions the funeral service is private. No flowers please, but any donation to Marie Curie (via their website) would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -