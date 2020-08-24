|
Haldane James Russell (Jimmy)
Gorebridge Passed away peacefully at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on
Monday August 17th 2020, aged 84.
James (Jimmy), beloved husband of the late Katherine and adored
father of Anne and the late Keith,
much loved father in law to Gavin.
A private funeral will be held with
family and close friends.
The funeral cortege will drive through both Gorebridge and Newtongrange on Thursday August 27th at
10.20am approximately.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 24, 2020