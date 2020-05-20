|
HAMILTON James (Jim) (Dalkeith)
In loving memory of James (Jim) Hamilton, (Dalkeith), aged 69, who sadly, passed away at home, on May 14, 2020, after a short illness to cancer with his loving wife Carol at his side. Loving dad to Andrew, Heather, stepdad to Terrance, Steven and Kevin and grandfather to Emma and Christopher, brother and brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to all the family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service private due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 20, 2020