HAY James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully passed away, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 17, 2020. Jimmy, loving husband of Jean, much loved dad to Lisa and Ryan, stepdad to Mark, proud grandad to Annabella, Joseph, Oliver, Sophia and Elliott.
A truly unique and unforgettable character who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions a private cremation will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Thursday, May 28, at 11am, with a live webcast available for family and friends. Please log in to: Website: www.obitus.com, Username: warriston8947, Password: 589147.
In memory of Jimmy, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 22, 2020
