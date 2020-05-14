|
|
|
JONES James (Jimmy) (Poltonhall)
Peacefully, at Newbyres Village Care Home, on May 5, 2020. A former village Postman his life revolved around his greatest love, his family. A great friend to many, Jimmy will be missed by those whose lives he has enriched over a lifetime. Due to restrictions a private family funeral will be held at Mortonhall and a more public celebration of his life planned for friends and family in the future. Older brother to Ian and surviving siblings Allan and Charlotte, Jimmy leaves behind his loving wife Elma, his children Allan, Lynn, Bryan and James, his grandchildren Emma, Alyssa, Adam, Lewis, Blair, Lyle, Elliot, Dylan, Hayden, Gabriel, Jack, Hannah and great-grandchild Rowan
Published in Edinburgh News on May 14, 2020