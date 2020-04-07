|
|
|
KELLY James "Kel" (Thistle Foundation / Piersfield)
Passed away peacefully, in Findlay House Care Home, on March 25, 2020, with family by his side. Kel, beloved husband of the late Jackie, loving dad to Jamie and Scott, devoted grandad and great-grandad to Clare, Jackie and Charlie, also partner of Mary. Funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Tuesday, April 14, at 2.30 pm. Unfortunately it will be a private funeral due to current restrictions, although a web link will be available for those unable to attend. A celebration of Kel's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 7, 2020