Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KEMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Keppie) KEMP

Notice Condolences

James (Keppie) KEMP Notice
KEMP James (Keppie) (Leith)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. James (Keppie), ex steelfixer, beloved husband of Patsy, much loved dad of Elaine and son-in-law Paul, loving grandad to Philip and Ronan, dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 11, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -