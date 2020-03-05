|
KEMP James (Keppie) (Leith)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. James (Keppie), ex steelfixer, beloved husband of Patsy, much loved dad of Elaine and son-in-law Paul, loving grandad to Philip and Ronan, dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 11, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2020