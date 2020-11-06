Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James KERR

Notice Condolences

James KERR Notice
KERR James (Jimmy) (Currie)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 31, 2020, aged 83 years. This was one fight too many for him. Sixty eight years with Henderson Grass Machinery (formerly Geo. Henderson Ltd). Dearly loved father to Debbie and Karen, cherished former husband of Evelyn, much loved grandad to James, Rebecca, Matthew and Jessica, a very much thought of father-in-law to Barry and a very much loved master to Fergie, his beloved Jack Russell. A private cremation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 10 am, with a live webcast available for family and friends. For details, please contact William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd, on 0131 447 5858. Donations in Jimmy's memory can be made to Freeman Heart & Lung Association.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -