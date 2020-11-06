|
|
|
KERR James (Jimmy) (Currie)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 31, 2020, aged 83 years. This was one fight too many for him. Sixty eight years with Henderson Grass Machinery (formerly Geo. Henderson Ltd). Dearly loved father to Debbie and Karen, cherished former husband of Evelyn, much loved grandad to James, Rebecca, Matthew and Jessica, a very much thought of father-in-law to Barry and a very much loved master to Fergie, his beloved Jack Russell. A private cremation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 10 am, with a live webcast available for family and friends. For details, please contact William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd, on 0131 447 5858. Donations in Jimmy's memory can be made to Freeman Heart & Lung Association.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2020