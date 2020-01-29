Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James MILLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. (known as Jimmy) MILLAR

Notice Condolences

James L. (known as Jimmy) MILLAR Notice
MILLAR James L.
(known as Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Late of Northfield Grove and Boswall Place, Edinburgh, then as a Lollipop man for Robert Douglas Memorial School, in Scone. Passed away quietly, in his sleep, at Muirton House Blairgowrie, January 22, 2020. Sadly missed by sons James and Anthony, daughter Ann-Marie and the rest of the family. A humanist cremation service is to be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh, at 11.30 am. No flowers please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -