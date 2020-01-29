|
|
|
MILLAR James L.
(known as Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Late of Northfield Grove and Boswall Place, Edinburgh, then as a Lollipop man for Robert Douglas Memorial School, in Scone. Passed away quietly, in his sleep, at Muirton House Blairgowrie, January 22, 2020. Sadly missed by sons James and Anthony, daughter Ann-Marie and the rest of the family. A humanist cremation service is to be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh, at 11.30 am. No flowers please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020