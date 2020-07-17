|
LAMB James (Dalkeith)
Passed away peacefully, on July 11, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh. James (known by many as Jimmy, late of C.Cochrane Painter and Decorator), much loved husband of Mary, a loving dad to Barbara and Ian a father-in-law to Frank and Lynne. As well as being a devoted grandad to Stacey and Leanne and doting great-grandad to Olivia. Due to the ongoing restrictions a private interment will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium. Please note family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 17, 2020