McCAFFERTY
James (Leith)
James, sadly but peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Jimmy, loving husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle, great-uncle, stepdad, brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend to so many. Private family funeral on Friday, June 26. A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place at a later date. Donations in Jimmy's name to Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, greatly received. Webcast service available for family and friends, please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020