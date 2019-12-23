Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
James McMillan WHITE Notice
WHITE James McMillan (Loanhead, formerly Leith)
Peacefully, at Fairmile Marie Curie, on December 17, 2019. James, dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Keirnan) and a much loved dad, grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of The Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019
