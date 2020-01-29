|
MONCUR James (Dalgety Bay / formerly Longstone, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospice, Dunfermline, on Friday, January 24, 2020, James aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Lillian, cherished dad of Alison, Steven and John, adored grandad and Pops to Jamie, Joanna, Rebecca, Lauryn and Andrew. Will be greatly missed. Service will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, February 3, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020