Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James MONCUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James MONCUR

Notice Condolences

James MONCUR Notice
MONCUR James (Dalgety Bay / formerly Longstone, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospice, Dunfermline, on Friday, January 24, 2020, James aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Lillian, cherished dad of Alison, Steven and John, adored grandad and Pops to Jamie, Joanna, Rebecca, Lauryn and Andrew. Will be greatly missed. Service will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, February 3, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -