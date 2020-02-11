Home

MUNRO James (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on February 4, 2020. Jim, beloved husband of Agnes, much loved dad to Jacqui, Janette and the late Lesley and loving father-in-law to Ken. Retired marine engineer with Brown Brothers, Rosebank Ironworks.
A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Dementia UK
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020
