|
|
|
MUNRO James (Corstorphine)
Agnes and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers after the recent sad loss of Jim. Thanks to John Jones for a superb service and fitting tribute and to Scotmid Funeral Directors for their kindness and support. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of Wards 73 and 15 at the Western General Hospital for their excellent care. Donations raised £364.60 for Dementia UK, thank you.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2020