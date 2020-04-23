Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick WARD

Notice Condolences

James Patrick WARD Notice
WARD James Patrick (Niddrie)
Peacefully, within Castle Green Nursing Home ,on Friday, April 17, 2020. James, beloved husband of Evelyn, much loved dad to James, Ian and Patricia. Cherished grandad of Michael and David, Victoria and Stephanie, Justin, Paul, James and Lewis, Gary and Neil and great-grandfather to Ella and Grace, Cody, Aaron, Isla and Bradley. Funeral service will be private due to current circumstances. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -