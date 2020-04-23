|
|
|
WARD James Patrick (Niddrie)
Peacefully, within Castle Green Nursing Home ,on Friday, April 17, 2020. James, beloved husband of Evelyn, much loved dad to James, Ian and Patricia. Cherished grandad of Michael and David, Victoria and Stephanie, Justin, Paul, James and Lewis, Gary and Neil and great-grandfather to Ella and Grace, Cody, Aaron, Isla and Bradley. Funeral service will be private due to current circumstances. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 23, 2020