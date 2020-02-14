Home

James Philip (Jim) FEGAN

Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, February 7, 2020, Jim, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Sharon and Sean, dear father-in-law to Andy and Julie, loving grandad to Neil, Leanne, Sophi, Gregor, Alix and Jay and dear brother to William. Funeral Mass to be held at St Mary Star of The Sea, on Thursday, February 20, at 12 noon, committal thereafter at Seafield Crematorium, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020
