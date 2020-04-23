|
REILLY James (Jim) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, Jim, aged 52 years, loving husband and soulmate to Karen, devoted dad to Thomas and Samantha. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle and true friend to all who knew him. Private funeral at Warriston Crematorium due to health restrictions on April 28, at 2.30pm. Flowers, if desired, may be sent to: Scotmid Funerals, 1 Forrester Park Drive Edinburgh, EH12 9AY.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 23, 2020