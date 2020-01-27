Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jimmy) SALTON

Notice Condolences

James (Jimmy) SALTON Notice
SALTON James (Jimmy) (Dalkeith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on January 22, 2020, aged 83. Jimmy, beloved husband to Ann, loving father to Julie and Fiona, father-in-law to Graham and much loved grandad to Conor. A service will be held at St John's and Kings Park Church on Thursday, January 30, at 12.30 pm, followed by the interment at Dalkeith Cemetery at 1.15 pm.
Deeply missed but never forgotten.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -