SALTON James (Jimmy) (Dalkeith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on January 22, 2020, aged 83. Jimmy, beloved husband to Ann, loving father to Julie and Fiona, father-in-law to Graham and much loved grandad to Conor. A service will be held at St John's and Kings Park Church on Thursday, January 30, at 12.30 pm, followed by the interment at Dalkeith Cemetery at 1.15 pm.
Deeply missed but never forgotten.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 27, 2020