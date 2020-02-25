Home

James (Jimmy) SANGSTER

James (Jimmy) SANGSTER Notice
SANGSTER James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Cumbrae Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, February 14, 2020, Jimmy, husband to Rosie, dad to Jimmy, Louise, Paula, Joe and Eddie, loving grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother to Robert, David, John, Sandy, Colin, Anne, Isabelle and Elizabeth. Funeral service to be held on Friday, February 28, at 12 noon, Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery for the service of committal, at 12.45 pm. Jimmy will be received into Thomas Marin Funeral Directors, 62-64 St Mary's Street, on Wednesday, February 26, for anyone who would like to pay their respects. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2020
