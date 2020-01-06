Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James STEWART

Notice Condolences

James STEWART Notice
STEWART James (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, at Castlegreen Care Home, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, James, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia, dearly loved dad of Steven, much loved father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother to the family. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made after the service for Seagrove Centre and Castlegreen Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -