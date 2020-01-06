|
STEWART James (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, at Castlegreen Care Home, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, James, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia, dearly loved dad of Steven, much loved father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother to the family. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made after the service for Seagrove Centre and Castlegreen Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020