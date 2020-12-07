Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

James THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, December 2, 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted husband to the late Rose, loving father to Peter, Heather, David and Carol, proud grandfather to Jamie, Chiara, Ben, Francesca, Sam, Serena, Brontë, Savannah and Eva, doubly proud great-grandfather to Kelsa and Skye. Despite his Leith origins, he was a staunch Hearts supporter and kept playing long after his body could keep up with the beautiful game. He found a professional calling in his passion for genealogy, he was happiest helping others discover their progenitors. A pioneer of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland, he epitomised the role of shepherd.
One of the truly good ones has departed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -