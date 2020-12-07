|
|
|
THOMPSON James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, December 2, 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted husband to the late Rose, loving father to Peter, Heather, David and Carol, proud grandfather to Jamie, Chiara, Ben, Francesca, Sam, Serena, Brontë, Savannah and Eva, doubly proud great-grandfather to Kelsa and Skye. Despite his Leith origins, he was a staunch Hearts supporter and kept playing long after his body could keep up with the beautiful game. He found a professional calling in his passion for genealogy, he was happiest helping others discover their progenitors. A pioneer of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland, he epitomised the role of shepherd.
One of the truly good ones has departed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 7, 2020