WALLACE James (Clerwood)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Manor Grange Care Home, on January 23, 2020, James, beloved husband of Nancy, much loved father of James, Richard, Christine and Claire, father-in-law of Margaret, Frances and Kevin, loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Late of City of Edinburgh Estates Surveyor Department. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 7, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020