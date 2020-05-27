|
WEIR James (Bonnyrigg)
The family of the late James Weir would like to express their gratitude for the professional, caring way in which Alexander Davidson & Sons arranged the funeral in such difficult circumstances.
Thanks also to Rev Louise Purden for the personal, considerate service and heartfelt thanks to Highbank Care Home and Erskine Care Home for taking care of Jimmy. Thank you for the cards of sympathy and flowers from family and friends.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 27, 2020