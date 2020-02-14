|
WOOD James (Drylaw)
At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a long illness, fought with courage and fortitude. Capt QM, 104 Fld Sqdn, RE (V), OTC Edin. Cherished husband of Pauline, dearly beloved father of Grant, Gemma and the late Charles, adored grandad, father-in-law, brother and uncle. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, at 12 noon, interment thereafter at Rosebank Cemetery, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends and family are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020