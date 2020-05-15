Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie CLARK

Notice Condolences

Jamie CLARK Notice
CLARK Jamie (Craigmillar)
After a long illness, died peacefully, on Thursday, May 7, at 11.48 pm. Beloved son of the late Jim and Teresa, brother of Marjory, Ann-Margaret and Melanie. Jamie's burial will be held on Tuesday, May 19, at 11.30 am. Due to the current circumstances, the interment will be private however, a memorial Mass and reception will be held when Churches re-open and we can gather together again. Should you wish to know when this is to take place, please register your interest by contacting [email protected]
Published in Edinburgh News on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -