DUCHART Jane/Jean (Camelon / Falkirk / Glasgow)
Peacefully, but suddenly, after a short illness, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ellen's Glen Hospital, Edinburgh, Jane, aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Lorraine, much loved grandma to Claire and Steven, beloved sister and auntie. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, August 19, at 2 pm. Numbers are limited. Family Flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 13, 2020